IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 Admit Card Released at ibps.in; Details

IBPS Common Recruitment Process clerks’ prelims exam 2020 admit card has been released on November 18 by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in. Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 hall ticket by using their registration number and password.

IBPS CRP clerk 2020 prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 12 and 13, while the IBPS CRP clerk 2020 mains exam will be conducted on February 28. Candidates are requested to check that the details are correctly mentioned or not once they download the IBPS CRP clerk Prelims 2020 admit card. In case of any discrepancies, candidates are advised to immediately contact the concerning authority.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: How to download

Step 1: First, candidates will have to visit the official website at https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, a link is provided for ‘IBPS CRP clerk prelims 2020 admit card’, click on it. Candidates can also go to the CRPM clerical tab and click on the link for ‘IBPS clerk 2020 admit card’

Step 3: A new page will be opened, enter your registration number and password to log in

Step 4: IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020 admit card will be opened

Step 6: Download and check the details

Candidates can download the IBPS clerk 2020 hall ticket directly from here

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl10aug20/

Candidates will have to carry a hard copy of the IBPS clerk 2020 admit card along with a valid photo id proof, which can be an Aadhar card, Driving License, and Passport. Candidates are also requested to check the exam day instructions and ensure to follow all of them.

IBPS has announced a total of 2557 vacancies for the post of clerk in several banks across the country. Candidates qualifying the IBPS clerk 2020 exam will be offered jobs in various banks including Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Dena Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Syndicate Bank and UCO Bank.

For more details candidates can read the IBPS official notification here

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/DetailedAdvtCRPClerkX29102020.pdf