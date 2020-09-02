IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1,557 Vacancies at ibps.in by September 23

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification for the recruitment of clerks. There are 1,557 vacancies. The application process started today and will continue till September 23. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ibps at ibps.in.

For the recruitment of clerks 11 banks - Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank and Bank of Maharashtra - are participating.

The application fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Persons with Disability and ex-servicemen is Rs 175, while candidates belonging to categories other than the mentioned will have to pay Rs 850.

Candidates can read the full notification here.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should not be less than 20 years and more than 28 years. However, there is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: Important dates

The online exam (prelims) will be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Result of the prelim exam will be announced on December 31. The main exam will take place on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment will be made on April 1, 2021.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to apply

Step 3: If you have not registered, then you will have to do it by clicking on new registration

Step 4: Fill all the required details to register

Step 5: Following which, a registration number and password will be generated

Step 6: Log in using the registration number and password

Step 7: Fill the application form and upload photo and signature in the prescribed format

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Take a printout of the filled application form for future reference