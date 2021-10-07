IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 7855 Posts, Exam in Regional Languages

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for 7855 vacancies at the post of clerk in banks across India. This is the second time that the application window for this recruitment has opened. Earlier the application process was open from July 12 to 14, however, it was put on hold. Now, the same has resumed. Candidates who have applied earlier will not have to apply again. Interested applicants can start filling the form at ibps.in till October 27.

To be selected for the job, candidates need to clear a preliminary exam followed by Mains. The prelims is scheduled to be held in December 2021, however, the exam dates have not been disclosed yet. The preliminary exam, as well as mains, will be conducted in 13 different languages including English and Hindi.

The participating banks including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, BAn of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sindh Bank, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Candidates will have to produce the relevant documents in original and a photocopy in support of their identity and eligibility including category, nationality, age, educational qualifications etc as indicated in the online application form at the time of joining.

Age: Applicant must be at least 20 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 28 years, however, candidates belonging to the reserved category will get relaxations as per government norms. Age will be calculated as of July 1, 2021.

Education: Applicants must have a graduate degree in any discipline. Applicants should also have an operating and working knowledge of computer systems. Proficiency in the official language of the State/UT for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

IBPS clerk Recruitment 2021: Documents Needed

— Scan of photograph

— Scan of Signature

— Left thumb impression scan

— Scan of handwritten declaration

— Signature

IBPS clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Cick on scorlling link

Step 3: Click on registration, fill in details

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

IBPS clerk Recruitment 2021: Fee

An application fee of Rs 850 will be applicable, however, candidates belonging to the reserve category at Rs 175.

IBPS Clerk 2021: Exam Pattern

The prelims exam will have three sections, candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS.

Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the online main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for provisional allotment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.