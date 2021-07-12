IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin, How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk application form. The form has been made available on the official website of IBPS. Those who are interested in applying for the examination can do so till August 1.

Candidates willing to appear for the IBPS Clerk exam must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university and must possess a valid mark-sheet of the same. They must also have operating and working knowledge in computer systems and should have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/language or may have studied computer / information technology as one of the subjects in the high school or college. Proficiency in the official language of the state is preferable.

IBPS clerk recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official IBPS website

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the tab that reads, ‘CRP Clerical’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window. Click on the hyperlink that reads, ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre XI’

Step 4: A new page will open where you will find an option that reads ‘Click here to apply online for common recruitment process for clerks - XI (CRP Clerks- XI)

Step 5: After a new window opens, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 6: Fill the registration form with all your personal details. Once you have successfully completed the form, you will get a registration number and password

Step 7: Use the registration number and password to login

Step 8: Fill the application form with accurate details and attach all documents required

Step 9: Carefully cross-check all the information that you have filled in the form and proceed to pay

Step 10: Once the payment is done, you will get a successfully submitted notification on your screen. Take a screenshot of it for your future reference

The cost of the application form for unreserved category candidates is Rs 850, while the same for those who belong to the unreserved category including SC/ST/PWD/EXSM is Rs 175. All aspirants must make sure that they make the payment through the online mode.

The preliminary IBPS Clerk examination 2021 has been scheduled for August 28, August 29, and September 4 while the main exam round will be held on October 31.

