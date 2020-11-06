IBPS CRP Clerk Level 10 Registration Process to Close Today at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) registration process for CRP Clerk-X will be closed today on November 6, 2020. Interested candidates who have not applied for IBPS CRP clerk level 10 till now are advised to complete the registration process at the earliest. The IBPS CRP clerk level 10 2020 application form is available on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS has announced the application for 2557 vacancies for the post of CRP clerks-X on September 2, 2020. Candidates can read the official notification for further details about IBPS CRP clerk level 10 Recruitment 2020 by clicking on the link:

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/DetailedAdvtCRPClerkX29102020.pdf

According to the official notification released by IBPS, the CRP clerk-X exam 2020 will be conducted on December 5, 12 and 13 at various centres across the country. The IBPS CRP clerk 2020 admit card will be released on the official website soon. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

IBPS Clerk 2020 application form: Steps to fill

Step 1: First, go to the official site of IBPS https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which reads, “Click here to apply for supplementary CRP for Clerks-X”

Step 3: A new page will open, click on New registration tab

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on save and next

Step 5: Fill the IBPS Clerk 2020 application form and submit

Step 6: Make the payment of IBPS clerk application fee and submit

Step 7: Download a copy of the application form and keep it safely for future reference

Candidates can complete the IBPS CRP Clerks-X registration process directly by clicking on the link

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl10aug20/

The candidates qualifying the IBPS Clerk-X preliminary examination 2020 will be eligible for IBPS CRP Clerk- X main examination. IBPS will conduct the main examination on February 28, 2020. The official notification regarding the same has been released on the official website.

Click on the link to read the notification: https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IMPORTANT_NOTICE_FOR_CRP_EXAMINATION.pdf