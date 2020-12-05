IBPS CRP Clerk Prelims 2020 Begins Today, Check Important Guidelines

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection is all set to conduct Common Recruitment Process Clerk-X Prelims 2020 from today onwards at various centre across the country. Those who are going to take the IBPS CRP clerk exam 2020 must go through the exam guidelines and important instructions released by the concerning authority. IBPS has updated an information handout for the online exam of IBPS CRP clerk 2020 on its official website at ibps.in.

Candidates are advised to ensure that they follow all the guidelines of IBPS CRP clerk 2020 prelims exam. Here we have enlisted the some important Do’s and Don’ts of the IBPS clerk prelims exam 2020:

1. Candidates will have to reach the exam venue 15 minutes before the reporting time.

2. It is mandatory to wear a face mask throughout the exam. Candidates can also wear hand gloves if they so wish.

3. Candidates will have to carry their own water bottles as no water would be provided at the centre owing to COVID-19 safety precautions

4. Candidates need to carry their personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), a pen, IBPS clerk 2020 admit card and photo-id proof (original and copy).

5. Any extra items including stationery and electronic items are strictly prohibited inside the exam premises. Any eatables including packaged food or health drinks or juices are also not allowed.

6. Any ornaments like Ring, Earrings, Nose-pin, Chain/Necklace, Pendants, Badge, brooch etc are also not permitted inside the exam centre

7. Items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, Any watch/Wrist Watch are strictly restricted.

8. It is mandatory for all the candidates to have AarogyaSetu App installed on his/her mobile phone showing their risk factor. Candidates will have to show their AarogyaSetu status to the Security Guard at the entry of the exam venue. If a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration which is provided along with the admit card to this effect and show the same to the Security Guard.

9. Candidates must follow the social distancing rules during the exam and avoid to share any of their personal belongings.

For more details Candidates are advised to go through the IBPS CRP clerk prelims exam 2020 information handout. Click on the link to read the information handout