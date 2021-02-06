IBPS CRP Clerk X Mains Admit Card Released at ibps.in, Check Details Here

Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card of IBPS Clerk X Mains exam on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the mains exam. IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 exam is scheduled to be held on February 28. In order to download the IBPS Clerk Mains 2020 admit card, candidates need to enter the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth at the login page. Candidates must make sure that the date of birth is the same as he/she had entered at the time of registration. The DOB must be entered in DD-MM-YY format.

IBPS had released the result of the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X) in online mode. All the candidates who had appeared in IBPS Clerk 2020 exam on December 5, 12, 13, 2020, can download IBPS Clerk result from the official website.

Here's How To Download IBPS Mains 2020 Admit Card

• Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

• Click on the link - ‘Click here to download online main exam call letter for CRP Clerks X'

• A new page will open. Login using your registration number and password

• Click on 'Login' Button

• Download IBPS Clerk admit card 2021

In case there is a delay in accessing the page, candidates are advised to retry after a gap of five minutes or during the night. “Internet-based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, a large number of applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,” a statement on IBPS website read.

The registration number and password required to login are generated at the time of registration These are also sent to the candidate upon successful registration. These are also sent to the candidate upon successful registration as an auto-generated email acknowledgement at the email address registered by the candidate.