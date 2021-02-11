IBPS CRP RRB IX Admit Card Released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the interview round to be held under the selection process for 2020 recruitment of Officer Scale 1 posts in Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs IX). All the candidates who have passed the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 written examination 2020 can download their IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 interview admit card by visiting the official website of the institute - www.ibps.in.Candidates must download the admit card within stipulated time. It will be available on the website till March

As per the examination schedule released by IBPS on August 10, 2020, Officer Scale 1 online preliminary examination was held on September 12 and September 13, 2020.

In view of the conduct of interview round amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IBPS has issued general instructions as well as COVID-19 guidelines, which all the candidates will have to strictly follow.

How to download the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 interview admit card:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website of IBPS- www.ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link 'Click here to download interview call letter forCRP RRBs IX Officer Scale-I'

Step 3: At the login portal, enter the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth in dd-mm-yy format.Candidate should ensure that the DOB is same as the candidate had entered during the registration.

Step 4: Download the call letter.

Here is a direct link to download the admit card:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/clinta_feb20/login.php?appid=3199f625467d71c4b1bb38141e868007

The authorities have advised the candidate to download the call letter during the night if the website doesn’t work. “Internet-based call letter download depends on various factors like internet speed, a large number of applicants trying to download the call letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the call letter immediately, please retry after a gap of five minutes or during off-peak hours during the night,” a statement of IBPS website read.