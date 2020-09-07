IBPS Defers Online Preliminary Exams; New Dates to be Announced Later at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the online preliminary exams under CRP-RRB-IX. The exams were scheduled to be conducted on September 12 and 13.

A notification released online by IBPS reads, “Further to our Notice dated 10.08.2020, due to some unavoidable circumstances, it will not be possible to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRB-IX on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020.”

IBPS will announce the revised dates for the exams on its official website soon. Those who have applied for the CRP-RRB-IX exams are advised to visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in at regular intervals for updates.

IBPS invited applications for filling up the posts of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) in July.

The online preliminary exam for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale-1 will ask questions from Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Each section will carry 40 questions and maximum marks will be 80. The test will be of objective type.

The main exam for these two posts will test a candidate’s knowledge of reasoning, computer, general awareness, English or Hindi language and numerical ability or quantitative aptitude. The test will carry a weightage of 200 marks and will have 200 questions.

There will be single level examination for Officer Scale II General Banking Officer, Specialist Cadre and Officer Scale III.

The test for General Banking Officer will ask questions from reasoning, computer, financial awareness, English or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude and data interpretation.

The paper for Specialist cadre will test a candidate’s professional knowledge, reasoning ability, financial awareness, English or Hindi knowledge, computer skills and quantitative aptitude and data interpretation.

The exam for Officer Scale III will have questions from reasoning, computer, financial awareness, English or Hindi language and quantitative aptitude and data interpretation.

For all the three posts, the exams will be of 200 marks.