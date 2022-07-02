IBPS is Hiring for 6035 Clerk Posts Across Public Sector Banks, Freshers Can Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified the common recruitment process for filling 6,035 vacancies of clerks in participating public sector banks. Candidates may send in their application online via IBPS official website, ibps.in, on or before the last date, July 21.

The banks that are hiring via IBPS recruitment exam include the Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, a candidate must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification. The results for the final exams of the candidate’s graduation degree must have been declared on or before the last date of application. Operating and working knowledge of computer systems is also mandatory.

Age Limit: The age limit for IBPS clerk recruitment 2022 is 20 to 28 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than July 2, 1994 and no later than July 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive) to be eligible for the recruitment. A relaxation of up to 10 years in the upper age limit has been given for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on the “Click here to apply online for the common recruitment process for Clerks-XI (CRP-CLERKS-XI)” link available on the home homepage

Step 3: Register on the IBPS portal if you have not already

Step 4: Log in to your account on the portal

Step 5: Fill out the application form, and attach copies of the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Save the acknowledgment and take a printout of the application for future use or reference

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Those belonging to unreserved and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 850 while SC, ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of a multilevel recruitment process that includes an online preliminary exam, tentatively scheduled to be conducted in September. Candidates who clear the prelims will then appear in the main exam, slated for October 2022. “Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main Examination and also a minimum total score to be considered for further process. Depending on number of the State/ UT wise vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be considered for provisional allotment,” reads the official website.

