IBPS PO 2020: Last Date to Apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in, Direct Link
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the application window for IBPS PO 2020 today, August 26. The IBPS PO Application form is available on the official website ibps.in.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the application window for IBPS PO 2020 today, August 26. The IBPS PO Application form is available on the official website ibps.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria and fill up the forms at the earliest. Through the application process, the officials are planning to fill up 1,417 posts in various banks. The application window was activated on August 5.
Candidates can also apply via direct link here.
IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates
Online registration started on: August 5
Last Date to apply: August 26
Last date to edit application details: August 26
Last date to print application: September 10
Last date for fee payment: August 26
IBPS PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria
The minimum age limit is 20 years. Aspirants should hold a graduation degree.
IBPS PO 2020: Step to register
Candidates should use a valid email address and phone number while registering as the same will be used as the mode of communication by the board officials.
Step 1: Type the name of the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Now, click on PO application form and register
Step 3: Enter basic information and upload scanned copies of all documents
Step 4: Make fee payment
Step 5: Cross-check all the details and click on submit
Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the form for future use.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumkum Bhagya's Trupti Shankhdhar Claims Threat to Life From Father
- Who is Mehwish Hayat, the Pakistani Actress Who is Being Called Dawood Ibrahim's 'Girlfriend'?
- Nokia 5.3 Review: Will You Choose Made in India Over The Power Of The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?
- Never Shared Close Bond With Saumya Tandon or Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Co-stars, Says Shilpa Shinde
- Lisa Haydon Wakes up at 6am to Have the Beach All to Herself, Shares Photos with Son