IBPS PO 2020: Last Date to Apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in, Direct Link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will close the application window for IBPS PO 2020 today, August 26. The IBPS PO Application form is available on the official website ibps.in. Interested candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria and fill up the forms at the earliest. Through the application process, the officials are planning to fill up 1,417 posts in various banks. The application window was activated on August 5.

Candidates can also apply via direct link here.

IBPS PO 2020: Important Dates

Online registration started on: August 5

Last Date to apply: August 26

Last date to edit application details: August 26

Last date to print application: September 10

Last date for fee payment: August 26

IBPS PO 2020: Eligibility Criteria

The minimum age limit is 20 years. Aspirants should hold a graduation degree.

IBPS PO 2020: Step to register

Candidates should use a valid email address and phone number while registering as the same will be used as the mode of communication by the board officials.

Step 1: Type the name of the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click on PO application form and register

Step 3: Enter basic information and upload scanned copies of all documents

Step 4: Make fee payment

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the form for future use.