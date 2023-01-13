IBPS PO 2022 Mains Result Out at ibps.in, Know how to Check Score

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 scores on January 12, 2023. The CRP PO/MT-XII scores have been released for the online main exam and is available for all appeared candidates on the official site of IBPS- ibps.in.

The result for the same was announced on January 5, 2023. The online main examination was conducted on November 12, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for the examination will be called for the interview round. The Interviews will be conducted in February 2023.

IBPS PO Mains Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on IBPS PO Mains Result 2022 scores link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Read | IBPS PO to SBI Clerk: Major Bank Recruitment Exams & Their Preparation Strategies

Candidates who are successful in the mains will be called to appear for the interview round. Cut off were applied in two stages- on scores in individual tests and on the total weighted score, wherever necessary. Candidates who qualify for the IBPS PO interview round will be shortlisted for the IBPS Management TRrainee post. Interviews will be conducted by the participating banks and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each state or UT.

The IBPS PO prelims exam 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode was held on October 15 and 16. The IBPS PO 2022 result for the preliminary examination was declared on November 2, 2022.

IBPS will provide employment to 8432 candidates as Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee (MT). The vacancies are available in 11 Participating Banks in India

Read all the Latest Education News here