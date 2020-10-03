Take the pledge to vote

IBPS PO Exam 2020: Important Instructions to be Followed for Test Day

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will conduct the IBPS Probationary Officers prelims exam on October 3, 10, and 11, 2020 across the country. IBSP PO prelims exam 2020 admit card has already been released on the official website ibps.in.

October 3, 2020
Candidates can download the IBPS PO admit card 2020 by using their registration number and password. Exam officials have also released the IBPS PO information handouts which contain all the important information related to the exam, including the important instructions to be followed on exam day. Candidates are requested to go through the information handout and follow all the IBPS PO 2020 exam day instructions. Candidates can read the information handout directly by clicking on the link here:

https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/IBPS-PO-MT-X-PRE-EXAM-2020-Eng.pdf

IBPS PO Exam 2020: Important Instructions that should be followed

· Candidates must reach the IBPS PO 2020 examination centre on the mentioned time.

· Candidates should carry a transparent water bottle, personal hand sanitizer, mask, gloves, pen, admit card, and a photo ID.

· Candidates will have to follow social distancing norms and wear a mask during the entire examination.

· Candidates must have Arogya Setu App in their phones. If a candidate doesn’t have a smartphone, then he/she will have to carry a declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the security guard at the exam venue.

· Candidate cannot share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

A total of 1417 posts for IBPS PO are available in IBPS 2020 exam. The IBPS PO Exam will be conducted in CBT mode having 100 objective type questions. The maximum marks in the exam are 100 and the time duration is one hour. The questions will be asked from three sections - English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and candidates will have to pass the cut-off of each section in order to qualify in the IBPS PO prelims exam.

