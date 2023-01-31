The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the interview call letter for the common recruitment process to hire probationary officers/management trainees in participating banks (CRP PO/MT-XII). Candidates who are going to appear for the CRP PO/MT-XII can download the interview call letter from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. While downloading the IBPS PO interview call letter, candidates will have to use their login credentials on the official portal.

Applicants are required to submit their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth (DoB) on the official portal to download the IBPS PO interview call letter. The last date to download the interview call letter from the main site is February 21, 2023. Hence, appearing candidates are advised to download the interview call letter before the last date.

The IBPS PO Main examination was held in November 2022 followed by the result announcement on January 5. Those who passed the IBPS PO main examination have been shortlisted to appear for the round of interviews or personality tests slated to be held in February.

IBPS PO interview call letter 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the view scores link for CRP PO/MT-XII

Step 3: Enter your registration no or roll no and date of birth on the portal. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The IBPS PO 2023 interview call letter will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the IBPS PO interview call letter for future reference

Through this recruitment drive, IBPS will fill up a total of 8,432 vacancies for probationary officer and management trainee vacancies in the organisation. Details such as name, registration and roll number, date of birth, interview schedule, centre for the interview, and other important information will be mentioned in the call letter. Candidates are advised to crosscheck all the details printed on it.

Read all the Latest Education News here