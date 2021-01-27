IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2020 is out at ibps.in, Exam to be Conducted on February 4

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Common Recruitment Process Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Mains admit card on its official website ibps.in. Those who have qualified the IBPS CRP PO Prelims exam can download Mains Admit Card by using the required login credentials. IBPS PO Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 4. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the IBPS PO Mains admit card to the allotted exam venue along with a valid ID proof.

Once the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X hall ticket is downloaded, aspirants should check the details mentioned on it carefully and note the exam venue and exam time as well as other important instructions to be followed on the day of the exam.

Steps to download IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Mains Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.inStep 2. Click on the direct link to download the IBPS CRP PO/MT- X Mains exam admit card on the home page or go to the CRP PO section available in the right sideStep 3. You will be redirected to a new page where click on the link for CRP PO/MT- XStep 4. Click on the link to download IBPS PO Mains hall ticket 2020Step 5. Enter your registration number and password. Click on loginStep 6. IBPS CRP PO mains hall ticket 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a print out of itCandidates can also download the IBPS CRP PO Mains admit card directly from herehttps://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/clomea_jan21/login.php?appid=fa2e999394271b0ee4fa33941e61bc07

IBPS has also released the information handout for PO Mains exam which include the general instructions to be followed on the day of the exam. As per the information handout, IBPS PO mains exam will have two sections- the first section will have objective type questions of 200 marks while the second section will be a descriptive paper of 25 marks. The time duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes and the total marks will be 225.