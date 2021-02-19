IBPS PO Mains Result 2020 is Out; For More Details Check Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Common Recruitment Process Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee mains result on its official website ibps.in https://ibps.in/. Those who have appeared in IBPS PO prelims exam can check their result by using the required login credentials. IBPS PO Mains result will be available till February 24. IBPS PO mains exam was conducted on February 4 at various centres across the country. Candidates who will clear the IBPS PO mains will be called for the interview round.

IBPS PO Main Result 2020: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the IBPS CRP PO/MT- X mains result or go to the CRP PO section available on the right side of the homepage

Step 3. A new page will be opened. Click on the link for CRP PO/MT- X

Step 4. Click on the link to view IBPS PO Mains result status 2020

Step 5. Enter your registration number and password and log in

Step 6. IBPS CRP PO mains result status 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a print out of it

Candidates can also check the IBPS CRP PO mains result status directly from here

CRP PO/MT-X - Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (ibps.in)

Aspirants are advised to check their IBPS PO mains result before the closure date.

The IBPS PO mains exam comprised of two sections- objective type questions of 200 marks and a descriptive paper of 25 marks. The time duration of the exam was three hours. A total of 1,167 vacancies are available in 11 participating banks. Aspirants are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.