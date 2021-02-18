IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Expected Shortly, Details at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce the result of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO MT X) 2021 on Thursday. Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, will be able to download the result from the IBPS official website at ibps.in. The IBPS PO Mains Exam took place on February 4. Candidates who clear this main examination will be called for the interview round.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 3,517 vacancies in different banks including, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Corporation Bank; among others.

To check the 2021 mains exam result of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and type www.ibps.in in the search bar

Step 2: Click on the hyperlink that reads, ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP PO/MTs-X’

Step 3: You will be taken to a new window wherein you will be asked to enter your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’. Once done hit the submit button

Step 4: A new page comprising of your, 2021 mains exam result of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee, will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the result for future reference.

If you are among the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview round make sure that you regularly check the official website regarding the information about the Interview date.