IBPS PO Notification 2021 Released for 4135 Posts, How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for a total of 4,135 vacancies for probationary officer and management trainee posts across several banks. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at ibps.in from October 20 and will continue till November 10. The payment of fees, as well as the correction of application forms, must also be done with the same time period.

The online preliminary examination will be tentatively held between December 4 and 11. Those who clear the prelims will be called for the mains exam that is scheduled to be held on January 2022. The final round which is the interview will be held between February and March 2022 following which the provisional allotment will be released on April 2022.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Union Bank of India — 912

Canara Bank — 650

Central Bank of India — 620

Bank of India — 588

Bank of Maharashtra — 400

Indian Overseas Bank — 98

UCO Bank — 440

Punjab and Sind Bank — 427

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have completed graduation and must be between the ages of 20 to 30 years. He/she must have been born not earlier than October 2, 1991, and not later than October 1, 2001 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Documents needed

— Photograph

— Signature

— Left thumb impression

— A hand-written declaration

IBPS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on the link that read ‘CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRPPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CRP-PO/MT-XI)’

Step 3: Fill in the required details to register yourself

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay the online application fee, submit. Download and save the form for further use.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 850 while it is Rs 175 for those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and PwBD candidates.

IBPS recruitment 2021: Selection process

IBPS will conduct three stages of selection namely preliminary exam, main exam, and personal interview. The prelims will feature 100 questions from three sections — English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability. The exam will be held online and 20 minutes will be given to write the exam per section.

Those who clear the prelims will be called for mains that will include a total of 155 questions and the maximum marks is 200. the exam will be held for 3 hours across four sections — English language, general/economy/banking awareness, data analysis and interpretation, and reasoning and computer aptitude. In addition, an essay and letter writing round will be held for 30 minutes featuring 25 marks. Those who clear this round will be called for the interview process.

