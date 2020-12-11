IBPS PO Preliminary Exam Admit Cards 2020 Available at ibps.in; How to Download

The IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2020 has been released. The hall ticket for the preliminary recruitment exam of probationary officer (PO) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO call letter or admit cards 2020 can be downloaded from the official website at ibps.in.

If you are a IBPS PO 2020 candidate and would like to download your call letter/admit card, then these are the steps that you need to follow:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO-X.’ Click on the link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the link ‘Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-X’

Step 4: Once you click on this link, a new page will open. Fill in the IBPS PO registration number, password and security key to access your IBPS PO call letter.

Step 5: Download the IBPS PO call letter and also print out a copy of the same for future reference

The IBPS PO call letters are available from December 10 and will be on the website till January 6, 2021. IBPS PO Prelims 2020 candidates need to download their admit cards before the closure date.

It is compulsory for the candidates to carry their IBPS PO Prelims 2020 admit cards. The preliminary exam IBPS PO 2020 will be conducted on January 6 for the post of probationary officers/management trainee. The IBPS PO prelim exam will be a 100 marks exam. IBPS PO candidates 2020 will have to attempt a 100 questions within one hour for this exam. The minimum cut-off marks will be decided by IBPS for the PO prelim exam.

There is negative marking for wrong answers, so the IBPS PO candidates need to be careful before selecting an option. For a wrong answer, 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question would be deducted.

There will be 35 questions, each from the sections – reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. There will be a section of English in the IBPS PO prelim exam which carries 30 marks