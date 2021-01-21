IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result Released; Check Scorecard at ibps.in

The online preliminary exam score of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) has been released on the website https://ibps.in/. The candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO exam can check their preliminary exam score from this website and download their scorecard. Declared on Wednesday, January 20, the scores will be available on the website till February 4 for viewing. IBPS PO candidates can take the following steps to check the online preliminary exam score and the minimum qualifying marks:

Step 1: Visit the website https://ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the notification ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-X. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the above option again

Step 4: Once you click, a new page will open with the login ID and password. Enter your details and the security key to access your IBPS PO scorecard

Step 5: For future references, download the scorecard and take a print out

Recruitment to public sector banks is done through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. It conducts competitive exams for the posts of clerks and officers for its member banks. IBPS PO exam is one of the most popular exams conducted by IBPS.

This year, the IBPS PO exam was conducted on October 26, 2020, for around 3,517 vacancies across 11 Public Sector Banks.

The first phase of the IBPS PO prelims exam was conducted between October 3 to October 11. The second phase of the exam was on January 6.

The IBPS PO main exam will be on February 4. Interviews of the IBPS PO candidates will also be conducted soon after the main exam.

Final merit list for the exams will be prepared after the interview phase is done. The probation period for IBPS PO is of 2 years.