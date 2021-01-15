IBPS PO Prelims Examination Result Declared at ibps.in; Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on January 14, Thursday, announced IBPS PO Prelims Result on its official website https://www.ibps.in/. All those who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their score now. The last date to download IBPS PO Prelims Result is January 20. Candidates will be asked to enter their registration number/roll number, password (date of birth -DD/MM/YYYY) and security pin to check the scorecard. All those who fail to enter any of the details or have forgotten the credentials need to get in touch with the officials.

The IBPS PO Prelims examination held on January 5 and January 6. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 1,417 vacancies in banks across the country. Aspirants who will clear the prelims examination will appear in IBPS PO Mains exam. The authorities haven't released the dates yet.

IBPS PO Prelims examination result Direct Link

IBPS PO Prelims examination result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Click on the browser of your choice on the device

Step 2: Type the name of the official website on the search tab

Step 3: IBPS homepage will open

Step 4: Click on the scroll - “ Click here for IBPS PO Preliminary Examination result”

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new window

Step 6: On the right-hand side corner you will see the log in the details box

Step 7: Enter the registration number/roll number and date of birth (password) and security pin

Step 8: Cross-check all the details. In case of any error click on reset and type again

Step 9: Click on submit

Step 10: Your result will be displayed on the device

All candidates must take a hard copy of their mark sheet and keep it safe as they will be asked to show it along with other documents at the time of mains examination.