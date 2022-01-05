IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 Out: See How to Check Result Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday announced the of IBPS PO prelims 2021 exam results. Candidates can check the result at the official website at ibps.in. The result link will be available till January 11.

It can be remembered that the 11th edition of the exam was conducted on December 4 and 11, 2021.

IBPS CRP PO/MTs-XI prelims result: How to check?

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Step 2. Click on “CRP PO/MT" link.

Step 3. Click on the link that reads, “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees XI" link.

Step 4. Click on “Click Here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP PO/MTs-XI" link.

Step 5. Submit your registration number and password.

Step 6. The result status will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download the result status and take its print out for future use.

Step 8. Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible for the IBPS PO main examination.

Depending on the number of vacancies available, cut-offs will be decided and candidates will be shortlisted for the interview, as reported by The Indian Express. The total marks allotted for the interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD candidates).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.