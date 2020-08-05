Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins for 1,167 Vacancies; Apply at ibps.in

The online application process started today and will continue till August 26. During this period, candidates can also edit their form. Those interested can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Trending Desk

August 5, 2020
IBPS PO Recruitment 2020: Application Process Begins for 1,167 Vacancies; Apply at ibps.in
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) logo.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officer or Management Trainee in the participating banks. There are 1,167 vacancies in various banks which will be filled through the common recruitment process (CRP) drive.

The online application process started today and will continue till August 26. During this period, candidates can also edit their form. Those interested can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The prelims exams will be conducted on October 3, 10 and 11. The main exams will take place on November 28. Interviews will be held next year in January or February, as per notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age

Those applying for these posts should not be less than 20 years and more than 30 years. There is relaxation in age for candidates belonging to reserved category. Candidates from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe will get a relaxation of five years. The relaxation for other backward classes (OBC) is three years. Persons with Disability (PwD) will get a relaxation of 10 years.

Educational qualification

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Exam pattern

Prelims stage will test candidates’ knowledge of English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning. On the other hand, questions will be asked from reasoning and computer aptitude, general awareness, English and data analysis and interpretation. The second stage will also test the writing skills of candidates.

Those who get shortlisted in the main examination will be called for the interview.

How to apply

Search for IBPS on Google. On the homepage, you will see a link for PO/MT –X. First, you will have to register to generate a registration number and password for logging in. Then, fill the application form and upload required documents in the prescribed format. Pay application fee.

