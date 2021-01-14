IBPS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for IT Engineer, Other Posts at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has sought applications for various posts including Analyst Programmer, IT Systems Support Engineer, and IT Engineer. The online application process will start on January 16 and will end on February 8. All the interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at the official website at ibps.in. IBPS IT recruitment online examination will be conducted in February/March and interview will be held in March.

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: January 16, 2021

Last date for online application and payment of fees: February 8, 2021

Online Examination (Tentative): February / March 2021

Interview (Tentative): March 2021

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility:

Candidate must have completed full time B.E./B. Tech / MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / MSc. (Computer Science) degree.

Only those candidates who have passed full time BE or B.Tech or MCA or MSc (Computer Science) degree from a recognised university or other higher education institution can apply for Analyst Programmer - Windows and Frontend positions by IBPS. Also, have 5 years of related work experience is required. Similarly, for the post of IT Systems Support Engineer and IT Engineer (Data Center), full-time BE or B.Tech degree and 5 years of related work experience is needed.

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit:

The age of the candidates should not be less than 21 years and more than 35 years as of January 1, 2021. However, there has also been a provision for relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates.

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Selection Process:

Candidates are to be selected through an online test, skill test, and interview. Test plans vary according to the posts. At the same time, the selected and recruited candidates will be given a basic salary of Rs 35,400 per month. A total monthly salary including all allowances will be Rs 54,126.

For the candidates who want to apply, an application fee of Rs 1,000 will have to be paid.

IBPS Recruitment 2021 Vacancies:

Analyst Programmer, Windows: 1 post

Analyst Programmer, Frontend: 2 posts

IT System Support Engineer: 1 post

IT Engineer (Data Center): 2 posts