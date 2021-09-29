IBPS Recruitment 2021 for Various Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 1.66 Lakh

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for several posts on the official website at ibps.in. The registration process will begin on October 1 and continue till October 14.

The vacant posts are that of the Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer, and Tester (Frontend, Backend). The selection of candidates through written exams and interviews will be done in October or November this year.

Successful candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies but a waitlist would also be released, which will be valid till March 31, 2022.

IBPS recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Professor Statistics —

A PhD or equivalent degree in Statistics with at least 55 per cent marks in postgraduation. Minimum five years experience in the relevant field and must be between 32 to 45 years.

Faculty Research Associate —

A PhD or equivalent degree in any either Industrial Psychology, Organisational Psychology, Educational Measurement, Psychological Measurement, Psychometrics or HR with at least 55 per cent marks in postgraduation. Must be between 27 to 40 years.

Research Associate —

Postgraduation in Psychology/Education/Psychological Measurement/Psychometrics/Management with specialisation in HR with minimum of 55 per cent marks in graduation. Preferably one year of experience in academic research and must be competent in operating computer. They must be between 21 to 30 years of age.

Hindi Officer —

Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi with English as a major or vice versa. They must have one year experience in the relevant field and must be between 21 to 30 years.

IT Engineer (Data Centre) —

Full-time BE/BTech preferably in Computer science/IT from a recognised university. Must have three years of experience in the relevant field and be between 21 to 35 years.

IT Database Administrator —

Full time BE/ BTech /MCA /MSC (IT) /MSC (Computer Science) from a recognised university. Must have three years of experience in the relevant field and be between 21 to 35 years.

Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) —

Full time BE/ BTech /MCA /MSC (IT) /MSC (Computer Science) from a recognised university along with three years of experience in the relevant field. Applicant must be between 21 to 35 years.

IBPS recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IBPS

Step 2. Click on the IBPS recruitment link

Step 3. Register using name and password

Step 4. Fill the application form. Upload document. Submit.

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Save and download the filled application form for further use

IBPS recruitment 2021: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 1000 for all candidates. The payment can be made through debit cards, credit cards, or internet banking.

IBPS recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to go through a written exam followed by a personal interview. For assistant professors, they will have to appear for group exercises, a presentation exercise followed by an interview. While those willing to appear for faculty research associate, and research associate will have to give an online exam, item writing exercise, group exercises, and personal interview.

Those who want to apply for Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, or Software Developer and Tester (Frontend, Backend) will have to appear for a skill test along with the online exam and interview.

IBPS recruitment 2021: Salary

The remuneration of an assistant professor is Rs 1,66,541, for a faculty research associate, it is Rs 98,651, for a research associate, it is Rs 74,203, for a Hindi officer, it is Rs 74,203. IT engineer (data centre) will get Rs 59,478, IT database administrator is will be paid Rs 59,478, and software developer and tester (frontend, backend) will be paid Rs 59,478.

