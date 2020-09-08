IBPS Releases Admit Cards for Officers Scale I Exam to be Held on September 12 and 13

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has withdrawn its notification regarding the online preliminary exams under CRP-RRB-IX being postponed. Now, IBPS has put out a new notification apprising that the exam for Officers Scale I will be held as per schedule.

“It has now been decided to hold the Online Preliminary Examinations under CRP-RRBIX for Officers Scale I on 12.09.2020 and 13.09.2020 as scheduled earlier as per IBPS notification dated 10.08.2020. The notice dated 07.09.2020 stands withdrawn,” said IBPS. Check PDF here.

It has released call letters for Officers Scale I. Those who have applied can download the admit cards from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

How to download admit card:

Step 1: Type IBPS in the search bar of Google

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for call letters for Officers Scale I

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password to log in

Step 4: Admit card will display on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for the exam day

Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam without call letters. They should ensure that all the details printed on their admit card are correct. In case, they find any error, they should immediately bring it to the notice of authorities concerned.

The exam will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates are required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.

The paper for Officers Scale I will have questions from Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. It will be of 45 minutes and contain 40 questions. The exam will be of 80 marks. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For each incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Candidates are required to clear cut-off of both the sections for passing the online preliminary exam.