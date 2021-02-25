IBPS Releases CRP PO/MT-X Interview Admit Card on Official Website, Candidates Can Download it On or Before March 13

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the CRP Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee interview admit card 2021 on its official website at www.ibps.in. Shortlisted candidates can download the IBPS PO/MT-X hall ticket 2021 using their registration number/roll number and password. The IBPS PO/MT-X 2021admit card will be available till March 13.

Aspirants are advised to download the IBPSPO/MT-Xcall letter 2021 before the closure date. Over 11,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. IBPS PO/MT-X interview 2021 will be held in March.The interview date and venue are mentioned in the interview call letter. IBPS has also already released PO Mains qualified candidates’ list on the website.

Click on the link to view the shortlisted candidates’ list for IBPS PO/MT-X interview 2021.

Steps to download IBPS CRP PO/MT-X Interview 2021 admit cardStep 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.inStep 2. On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the IBPS CRP PO/MT- X interview call letter 2021Step 4. Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to log inStep 6. IBPS 2021 CRP PO interview call letter will be opened. Download and take a hard copy of it

Direct link to check IBPS CRP PO/MT-X interview hall ticket 2021

IBPS PO/MT-X 2021 interview is comprised of 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marls is 40%. it is mandatory for all the candidates to qualify both in the mains exam as well as interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to get shortlisted for the provisional allotment process. Candidates must carry the original as well as copies of required documents to produce during the interview. List of documents to be produced during the interview: