IBPS Releases CRP PO/MT-X Mains Scorecard Released for Candidates on Official Website, Details Here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has uploaded the Common Recruitment Process Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee Mains scorecard on its official website www.ibps.in. Those who have appeared in IBPS CRP PO mains exam conducted on February 4 can check their scorecard by using their registration number/roll number and password. Earlier, IBPS has also released PO Mains result on February 18. Over 11,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round. IBPS PO/MT-X interview is expected to be held in March tentatively.

Steps to download IBPS CRP PO/MT-X mains scorecard:

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the IBPS CRP PO/MT- X mains scorecard.

Step 3. Click on the link to view ‘CRP PO/MT- X mains score’.

Step 4. Enter your registration number and password to log in.

Step 6. IBPS CRP PO mains scorecard 2020 will be displayed. Download and take a print out of it.

Direct link to check IBPS PO/MT-X mains scorecard:https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/ressd10posa_feb21/login.php?appid=30479454ab1c3975f3a9a8bcd86f0a3c

The link to view IBPS PO mains scorecard will be active till March 13. Aspirants are advised to check their scores before the closure date.

IBPS has also released the registration numbers of shortlisted aspirants to appear for interview. The call letter, exam venue and date for IBPS PO Interview will be uploaded soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

Click on the link to check the qualified candidates’ list for IBPS PO/MT-X interview:https://www.ibps.in/pdfview.html?pdfName=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaWJwcy5pbi93cC1jb250ZW50L3VwbG9hZHMvTk9USS0yLnBkZg==

IBPS PO mains exam was comprised of two sections- objective type questions and a descriptive paper. The objective type questions were of 200 marks while the descriptive paper was of 25 marks. A total of 1,167 vacancies are announced to be filled through this recruitment process.