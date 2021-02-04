IBPS Releases Tentative Exam Calendar 2021-22 at ibps.in, How to Check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative annual calendar 2021-22 for Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Bank and Public Sector Banks on its official website at ibps.in. The IBPS annual calendar includes the tentative date sheet for the preliminary and main exams of IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS RRB PO recruitment 2021, IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021, IBPS PO recruitment 2021 and IBPS SO recruitment 2021. Aspirants, who are preparing for Bank PO and Clerical exams, can check out the same and plan their studies accordingly.

As per the tentative calendar, IBPS CRP RRB X office assistant and officer scale I preliminary exams 2021 will be conducted from August 1 onwards and will conclude on August 21. The mains exam for RRB officer scale I will be conducted on September 25 and the office assistant mains exam is scheduled to be held on October 3. The single examination for officer scale II & III is expected to be held on September 25.

The IBPS is scheduled to conduct the CRP clerk prelims for PSBs on August 28, 29, September 4 and 5, 2021, tentatively while the mains exam is scheduled for October 31, 2021. CRP PO/MT prelims exam will start on October 9 and will conclude on October 17 followed by the mains exam on November 27, 2021.

The preliminary exam for IBPS CRP SO is slotted for December 18 and 26and the mains exam for the same is dated for January 30, 2021.

Candidates are informed that the registration/application process for the same will be done online only on the official websites. The detailed notification for all the recruitments will be published on the website only in due course of time.

IBPS annual calendar 2021-22: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads ‘Tentative calendar for the online examination- CRP for RRB and PSBs’ on the homepage

Step 3: IBPS CRP tentative exam calendar will be opened. Download it and go through it

Click on the direct link to view IBPS CRP tentative exam calendar -- Calendar_of_Online_Examination_2021_22.pdf (ibps.in)