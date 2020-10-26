IBPS Reopens Application Portal for RRB Office Assistant, Officer Scale 1 at ibps.in; Apply Till Nov 9

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has reopened the application window for IBPS RRB exam 2020 for office assistant and Officer Scale 1 post today at ibps.in. Candidates willing to apply for IBPS RRB Group 'B' - Office Assistant post and Officer Scale 1 till can complete the registration process till November 9.

Earlier, the last date to apply for IBPS RRB recruitment 2020 was July 21. The registration process was commenced on July 1. Candidates can check the revised schedule here.

IBPS RRB Grade- B Recruitment 2020: How to apply -

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads click here to apply online for supplementary CRP RRBs recruitment of office assistant/officer grade 1

Step 3: a new page will open, click on the application link of RRB office assistant or RRB officer grade 1

Step 4: Register yourself by entering valid email id/phone number and password

Step 5: A user name and password will be generated and sent to the registered email id. Log in using the registered email id and password

Step 6: Enter the required details and upload the required documents

Step 7: Make the payment of the application fee. For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 850 and for reserved category candidates application fee is 175

Step 8: Preview and submit the IPBS RRB Grade-B application form 2020

Candidates willing to apply for both the posts RRB Grade -B Office Assistant and Officer Scale 1, will have to fill the application form separately. Candidates can also submit the application form directly by clicking on the link:

1. Office assistant - link

2. Officer scale 1- link

Candidates can also check the official notification here.

IBPS will conduct the RRB Office Assistant exam on December 31 and RRB Officer Scale, I exam on January 2 and January 4, 2021.