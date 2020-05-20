Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

IBPS Result 2019-20 for Clerk, PO and SO Announced on ibps.in, Check Details Here

To check their IBPS Provisional Reserve List for the post of Clerk, PO and SO, candidates will require their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB. It is to be noted that the selection board will display the provisional reserve list for the candidates from May 19 to June 30, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2020, 11:02 AM IST
IBPS Result 2019-20 for Clerk, PO and SO Announced on ibps.in, Check Details Here
Image for representation.

After a long wait, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has finally announced the provisional reserve list for the post of IBPS Clerk, Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO). All the candidates who sat for the examinations can check their IBPS Result 2019-20, IBPS Clerk Reserve List, IBPS PO Reserve List and IBPS SO Reserve List on the official site at ibps.in.

To check their IBPS Provisional Reserve List for the post of Clerk, PO and SO, candidates will require their Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or DOB. It is to be noted that the selection board will display the provisional reserve list for the candidates from May 19 to June 30, 2020.

IBPS Clerk, PO, SO Provisional Reserve List: Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Reserve List: Click here

IBPS PO/MT Reserve List: Click here

IBPS SO Reserve List: Click here

The provisional allotment list has been prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference. If two students have scored the same number, their merit has been decided on the date of birth.

IBPS Result 2020: Here’s how to download IBPS Provisional Reserve List for Clerk, PO and SO

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP Clerks-VIII’ to check the clerk list Or ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP PO/MT-VIII’ for PO List Or ‘Click here to View Provisional Allotment under Reserve List for CRP SPL-VIII’ for SO list

Step 3: Now enter your logins details using roll number and password

Step 4: Your IBPS Allotment list for various vacancies will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the reserve list and save it for future reference

Meanwhile, the result for IBPS Clerk, PO and SO will be announced soon on the official website. It has been delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

