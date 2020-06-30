IBPS RRB 2020 PO & Clerk: Application Process Begins at ibps.in, Last Date July 21

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published official notification for IBPS RRB 2020 PO & Clerk on Tuesday, June 30. The IBPS RRB Recruitment 2020 for PO and Clerk was announced by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website at ibps.in. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before signing up for the various vacancies.

Candidates should also check details like eligibility criteria, date of examination, age limit before filling the form. The IBPS online examinations for the next Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs IX) for recruitment of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) tentatively in September and October/November 2020.

The interviews for recruitment of Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2020.

IBPS RRB 2020 PO & Clerk: Important dates

Application process begins on July 1

Last date to fill application July 21

Download of Call letter August 12

Pre-Exam Training expected between August 24 to 29

IBPS RRB 2020 PO & Clerk: Selection Process

For Officer scale I and Office Assistant post, candidates will have to go three three rounds - Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview.

For Officers Scale II and III, candidates will appear for an examination and qualifying will sit for an interview round.

IBPS RRB 2020 PO & Clerk: Fees

Candidates belonging to General category the application fees is Rs 850. SC/ST/PWBD categories will pay Rs 180.