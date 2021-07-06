IBPS RRB 2021 Pre Exam Training Admit Card to Release on July 9

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release IBPS RRB admit card for pre-exam training on July 9, 2021. The candidates who wish to appear in the actual exam can down their admit card for Pre-exam training by visiting the official website (www.ibps.in). The pre-exam training for the candidates, who have applied for IBPS RRB 2021 examination, is expected to be conducted between July 19-25. However, the IBPS has not announced any official date for the examination. In its job notice, IBPS had said that training will only be held if it is safe and possible to conduct it depending upon COVID-19 situation.

In its official notification, the IBPS said that pre-exam training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to certain prescribed categories and castes for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers.

The list of exam centers includes Srinagar, Warangal, Guwahati, Ajmer, Rae Bareli, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Varanasi, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun and Nagpur.

How to download admit card for pre-examination training

Step 1: Open a browser and go to the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: A new window will open up. Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: After clicking on ‘Submit’, your admit card will be downloaded.

Step 5: Save the admit card or take a printout and keep it safe for future use.

After the pre-exam training, the IBPS will release the admit cards for the RRB preliminary exam, the date of which is yet to be announced by the IBPS. The IBPS will conduct the exam for the recruitment of Office Assistants (multipurpose), and officers - scale 1, 2, and 3.

