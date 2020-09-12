IBPS RRB Admit Card 2020 Released at ibpsonline.ibps.in, Direct Link for Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) published the admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-IX) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistant (Multipurpose).

The IBPS RRBs Admit Card 2020 was released by the examination body on its official website ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Candidates who are preparing for the preliminary examination are advised to visit the official website and download their hall ticket number at the earliest. The last date to download the admit card is September 26.

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant preliminary examinations are scheduled to take place on September 19, 20 and 26.

Candidates can download the hall ticket number from the direct link here ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb9oajun20/clopea_sep20/login.php?appid=b7c03221013baa945c905ad919434d67

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in the admit card. Candidates should check whether their name, father’s name, address and examination name is mentioned properly or not.

Candidates should read the important instructions mentioned on the hall ticket number carefully. Further, it should be noted that an aspirant will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their hall ticket number.

IBPS RRBs Office Assistant Recruitment 2020: How to download the call letter

Step 1: On your preferred search engine, type the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for CRP/RRBs IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Call Letter download active link

Step 3: Click on submit and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type in the details - registration number, date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and password

Step 5: Enter the security key

Step 6: Right-click on submit

Step 7: IBPS RRB Call Letter 2020 can now be download from the website

Candidates should take a printout of the admit card and carry it along with them on the examination day. Candidates are advised to reach the examination hall an hour before the reporting time to avoid any last-time hassle.