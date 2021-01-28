IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 Result Expected to be Released Soon at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRB) results 2020 are expected to be released shortly. The candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB preliminary online exam 2021 for the post of Group “B”- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk), under the CRP RRB IX, must keep a close track of the institute’s official website at www.ibps.in. The result which is likely to be released shortly is for the aspirants who appeared for the IBPS RRB 2020 exam between September 19 to September 26 and on January 2. Once the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 result is declared, the score card can be easily downloaded from the IBPS website. In order to view the result without much delay, make sure that you keep your Registration Number and Password handy.

The candidates who will qualify the IBPS RRB Prelims 2020 exam will then be eligible to appear for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2020. This exam has been scheduled for February 28. The admit card of the IBPS RRB 2020main exam is expected to be released on February 2. Eventually only those people who clear the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2020 will be called to the Regional Rural Banks for provisional allotment. This provisional allotment will be done on the basis of merit-cum-preference.

Those who are expecting the results of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2020must follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit at www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads ‘Click here to View Your Scores of Online PreliminaryExamination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to login using your registration number and password

Step 4: The score card of IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2021 will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the same for future reference