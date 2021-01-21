IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam Result 2021 to be Declared Shortly

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will soon be releasing the result of exams conducted for the post of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk). The result is expected to be out today at the official website at ibps.in. The IBPS RRB Clerk examination was conducted from September 19 to September 26 and then on January 2. Candidates will need their login details like registration number and date of birth to check their marksheet.

Once the results for IBPS RRB Clerk are declared, you can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit at ibps.in

Step 2: on landing to the homepage, click on the option that reads ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’

Step 3: you will be taken to a new page where you will be asked to enter your registration number, date of birth and the password. Once this is done hit the submit button

Step 4: the result will open on a new window. Make sure that you download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Apart from the result, a scorecard of all the students who appeared for the IBPS RRB Clerk 2020-21 prelim exam will also be released.

Only those candidates who have qualified the IBPS RRB Clerk preliminary exams will be permitted to sit for the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam 2021. The mains exam this year has been scheduled for February 28.

The Institute of Banking Personnel RRB Clerk Recruitment is being conducted to fill a total of 4624 posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose)CRP RRBs IX) in Rural Bank in India. These banks include, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank, Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank etc.