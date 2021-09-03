IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021: Steps to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the result for the recruitment exams held for the post of office assistants of clerks in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at ibps.in. This is the result for the preliminary exam and those who clear the exam will be appearing for the Mains.

The exam was held on August 14. In the exam, a total of 80 questions were asked and candidates were given 45 minutes to solve the exam. To be selected for the post of office assistant, candidates who will qualify in prelims and be shortlisted will have to appear for Main Examination. They will be provisionally allotted on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Main Examination and the vacancies reported by the RRBs.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘IBPS RRB Result’

Step 3: A new page will open, fill credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The mains exam will consist of 200 questions, each for one mark. Students will get two hours to answer the exam. The questions will be divided into sub-sections including reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English or Hindi language test, numerical ability.

Those candidates who are called for Main will be required to bring this call letter along with Main Exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “information handout” and call letter/

