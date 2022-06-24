IBPS RRB Increases Vacancies from 8106 to 8285 for Officer Posts, How to Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited more applications for the posts of group A officers (scale-I, II and III) and group B office assistant (multipurpose) in regional rural banks. According to the official notification shared by IBPS, the total number of vacancies has been increased from 8106 to 8285 in 43 participating RRBs.

Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website at ibps.in. The last day to apply is June 27. The number of vacancies has increased only for the post of office assistants (multipurpose), officer scale-I, officer scale-II (general banking), and officer scale-III.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

All candidates must have cleared graduation with relevant experience. In terms of age limit, for officer scale-III (senior manager), a candidate’s age should be above 21 years but not exceed the age of 40. For officer scale-II (manager), the minimum age of a candidate should be above 21 years and the maximum age should be below 32 years.

For officer scale-I (assistant manager), the minimum age should be above 18 years and the maximum age should be below 30 years. For office assistant (multipurpose), the age of a candidate will range between 18 years and 28 years.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to “CRP for RRBs”

Step 3: Then select the appropriate option: “Click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs officers (scale-I, II and III)” or “Click here to apply online for CRP-RRBs- office assistant (multipurpose)”

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in all the required details.

Step 5: Once done submit the application form and take out a printout of it.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates under the SC, ST, PWBD categories who are applying for the posts of officer (scale I, II & III) would have to pay the application fee of Rs 175. Candidates belonging to other categories have to pay Rs 850 for the application. Whereas, the application fee for office assistant (multipurpose) posts would cost Rs 175 to the candidates under SC, ST, PWBD and EXSM categories and Rs 850 for all others.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to give the online exam which will feature objective-type questions. Those who clear this round will be called for interview and document verification. “Pre-Examination Training may be arranged by the Regional Rural Banks to a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I at some centers,” reads the official notice.

