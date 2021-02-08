IBPS RRB IX (Officer Scale I) Mains Results Today at ibps.in; Know How to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the result of RRB Officer Scale 1 Main exam 2020 by late evening today, February 8. Candidates who had appeared for the exam will be able to check the result by visiting the official website- ibps.in. Apart from this, candidates will also be able to check their result status through the direct link given below.

Candidates will be able to check the results by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: To check the result of IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam, candidates must visit the official website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the “View Your Result Status” link for the related exam available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, a new tab will open. Here, candidates must enter their login credentials and login.

Step 4: Now the result status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: If needed, download it and print it out and keep it safe.

Direct Link For IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Result - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/resmes_feb21/downloadstart.php

The RRB Officer Scale 1 Main examination was held on January 30.

Earlier, the RRB Officer Scale-1 Main examination was scheduled to be held on October 18, 2020, however, the IBPS had postponed it.

The selection of candidates for Officer Scale 1 posts is to be done through preliminary examination followed by main examination and interview. All those candidates who are declared successful in the main examination will be called to appear in an interview round.

It may be noted that the preliminary examination for the post of Officer Scale 1 was held in September 2020. The process of application for this recruitment was completed between July 1- July 21, 2020.