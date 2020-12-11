IBPS RRB Office Assistant Prelims Admit Cards 2020 Released at ibps.in; How to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit cards 2020 on its official website at ibps.in. Those who have registered for the exam can download IBPS Office Assistant prelims admit cards 2020 by logging in through registration number and password.

The exam for IBPS Office Assistant will be held on January 2, 2021, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing at exam centres.

How to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant admit cards 2020

Step 1: On the search bar, enter the name of the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Office Assistant

Step 3: Again click on the link for downloading hall ticket

Step 4: Enter the registration number and password to log in

Step 5: Office Assistant admit card will display on screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for the exam day

Read all the instructions printed on IBPS Office Assistant admit card carefully. Hall ticket is an important document and no candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without it. Admit card carries details like name and date of birth of student, exam name and date, exam centre name and address, among others.

Applicants will also have to carry a valid ID proof like Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card or voter ID, among others to exam centres for identity verification.

The preliminary exam for Office Assistant will have two sections – Reasoning and Numerical Ability. Each section will carry 40 questions. The paper will be of 80 marks. Maximum time allotted to complete the test will be 45 minutes.

Those who qualify the prelims will have to appear for mains exam, which will have five sections – Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language and Numerical Ability. Each section will have 40 questions. The mains exam will be of 200 marks. Two hours will be provided to write the test.