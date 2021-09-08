IBPS RRB Office Assistants Prelims Result 2021 at ibps.in, Here's How to Check Scorecard

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the results for the RRB office assistant multipurpose online preliminary examination today, September 8. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in. The link to the result will be available till September 9.

CRP RRBs X Office Assistant Multipurpose prelim result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of the IBPS

Step 2. On the top of the homepage, click on the link that reads " View Your Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for IBPS CRP RRBs X Office Assistant Multipurpose"

Step 3. You will be redirected to new page wherein you have to click on the result link

Step 4. Enter required credentials to login

Step 5. View the scorecard. Download and save for further reference

Those who make it to the list will have to register for the main exam next. The main exam is expected to be conducted around October 17, the official website read. The prelims written test on August 8 and 14.

