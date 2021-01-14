IBPS RRB Officer Scale-1 Prelims Exam Result 2021 Out at ibps.in, Direct link

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the preliminary RRB officers scale-1 exam result on January 13. The IBPS RRB Officers Scale-1 Exam Result 2021 was announced by the board on its official website https://www.ibps.in/crp-rrb-ix/. All Candidates will be able to check the score by entering their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format along with the security pin. The IBPS Prelims examination was conducted on September 12 and September 13. Selected candidates will appear for the main examination scheduled for January 30.

Candidates can check their IBPS RRB Officers Scale-1 Exam Result 2021 via direct link here

According to the official notice, all candidates who are selected for the main examination need to produce all the required documents at the time of examination. The candidate’s identification will be verified with the call letter and attendance sheet. If in case, the examiner finds any doubt the candidate might not be allowed to appear for the mains.

The marks obtained by a student in the online main examination will be the sole criterion for selection for interview round and final merit list.

IBPS RRB Officers Scale-1 Exam Result 2021: How to check score

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice on your device

Step 2: On the search bar, enter the name of the official website

Step 3: On the homepage, look for a scroll which says - ‘Click here to view yourpreliminary score for RRB Officers Scale-1 Exam Result’

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: Click on the active link that will take you to the result page

Step 6: Enter registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security pin

Step 7: Cross-check all the details entered

Step 8: Click on the submit button

Step 9: IBPS RRB Officers Scale-1 Exam Result 2021 will show up

All candidates must keep a copy of the result with them as it will be required during the main examination