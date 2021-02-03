IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 Released at Ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can now check their score by visiting the official website- www.ibps.in. The scorecards have been issued only for the candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview. The facility to download the marks will be available till February 7. Candidates are advised to check their scores before the window closes.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card 2021: Steps To Download

All the candidates can download the result by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for an interview- CRP RRBs IX Officer Scale 2 (GBO).”Step 3: A new window will open.Step 4: All the candidates will be required to enter their registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code.Step 5: Click on the “submit” button.Step 6: The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card2021 will be displayed on the computer screen.Step 7: All the candidates can download IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 Score Card2021 and take its print out for future reference.

All the candidates who have been shortlisted are eligible to appear for the interview round. The schedule for the interview round will be released on the official website- ibps.in. The authorities have advised all the candidates to keep checking the official website for latest updates.All the candidates who have been shortlisted to appear in the document verification/interview round will be required to carry the requisite certificate as specified by the Government of India at the time of appearing for the process of document verification/interview.If the documents are not carried for the verification purposes, the candidature shall be cancelled. “IBPS/ Nodal RRB/ RRBs take no responsibility to receive/ collect any certificate/remittance/ document sent separately,” the officials clarified.