IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Admit Card Released at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Officer Scale I admit card for the main examination. The IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Admit card was published by the examination body on their official website ibps.in. Aspirants will be able to download their hall ticket by entering their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. The hall ticket will be available till January 30.

To download the admit card for the main examination, IBPS RRB Officer Scale I follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and visit ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see an option of login. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password correctly. Once done, hit the submit button

Step 4: Your admit card will appear

Step 5: Download and take a print out of main examination IBPS RRB Officer Scale I admit card

All the candidates who have qualified for the main examination need to mandatorily report to the exam venue on the time slot mentioned on the admit card. It must be noted that no candidates will be permitted in the exam hall without the hall ticket. All those appearing for the exam must also carry a photocopy of their valid identity proof like PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, Aadhaar card etc.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, January 30. All candidates must reach the exam venue 15 minutes prior to the reporting time. The exam will be for two hours and in this period the candidates will have to solve a total of 200 objective type questions. The paper which is of 200 marks has been divided into five sections consisting of 40 questions each.

The categories include Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language or Hindi Language. The language and General Awareness sections will be of 40 marks each, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude will be of 50 marks each and the Computer Knowledge section will be of 20 marks.