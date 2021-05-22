IBPS RRB Officer Scale-I and Office Assistant Provisional Allotment List Out, Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Officer Scale 1 and office assistant recruitment 2020 on its official website. Aspirants who had appeared in IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 exam 2020 can check the allotment list by using their registered login credentials. The provisional allotment list has been prepared on the basis of merit-cum-preference as well as the number of vacancies available in RRBs. The allotment list will be available on the website till June 20. Candidates must check the same before the closing date.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1- IX and office assistant 2020 provisional allotment list: How to download

Step 1: Go to any internet browser and search the official website of IBPS

Step 2: Click on the link to check the IPBS RRB-IX officer scale-1and office assistant provisional allotment list flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you have to click on the link for IBPS RRB -IX Officer Scale -I/ office assistant provisional allotment list

Step 4: On the next page, Submit the registered login credentials like registration number/roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The allotment list will appear on the screen. Search for your roll number and name

All the shortlisted candidates called for appointment by the respective Banks will have to submit original as well as copies of required documents at the time of joining. The offer of appointment, joining process and other details will be issued by the allotted participating banks in due course of time.

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1- IX and office assistant 2020 provisional allotment list: Documents needed

A copy of the CRP RRB PO-IX application form

Age proof or Class 10 certificate

Photo Id Proof

Mark-sheets & certificates of Graduation or equivalent qualification

Caste Certificate issued by the concerned authority

Income and Asset Certificate

Disability certificate, if applicable.

