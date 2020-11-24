IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III Result Status 2020 Declared at ibps.in, Here’s How to Check

IBPS RRB Result 2020 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks (RRB) officer scale II and III result status has been declared on Tuesday, November 24. Candidates who have appeared for IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III examination can check their score and qualifying status on the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

The IBPS conducted RRB examination for Officers Scale II and Scale III posts on October 18.

Those who have qualified the written examination will now have to appear for the interview round.

The interview will be conducted by Nodal Regional Banks along with NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

The recruitment examination was conducted by IBPS to fill more than 1,200 vacant posts of Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager). Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) under IBPS RRB 2020 (CRP RRBs IX).

IBPS RRB Scale II and Scale III officer result status 2020:Steps to check and download

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale II and III.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter on the link either for Officers Scale II or Scale III.

Step 4: On a new page, enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 5: Type the image as displayed on the screen and click on the Login button.

Step 6: Your IBPS RRB Scale II and Scale III Officer Result status will be displayed on your webpage.

Step 7: Check all the details including your name, qualifying status before saving and taking a print out of your score card.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Scale II Officer result: ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9a23jun20/res2stsa_nov20/login.php?appid=05601a0cbb75ad501e46721987228189

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Scale III Officer result: ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9a23jun20/resos3sta_nov20/login.php?appid=0819e5e7a05eb5a4d5709ca8357d7f20

The results will be available on IBPS official website till December 1, 2020.