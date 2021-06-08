IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin, Here's How to Apply

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of recruitment of officers at the scale I, II, and II, and office assistant in regional rural banks (RRB). To be selected for the exam, candidates will have to clear an online preliminary exam followed by Mains and an interview round. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held in August, October, the exam dates have not been announced. For officer scale-II, and Scale-III exams after the online exam, candidates will be directly called for an interview.

The online application process has begun on June 8 and will conclude on June 28. The fee payment window will also close within the deadline. The pre-exam training test will be held from July 19 to 25. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ibps.in.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years old to apply for officer scale II and III. For scale-I and office assistant posts, candidates need to be at least 18 years old. For officer scale-III level the upper age is capped at 40 years for Scale-II level posts it is 32 years and for scale-I, office assistant posts it is 30 years, and 28 years, respectively. Further, candidates belonging to the reserved category will have relaxation as per government rule. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit will be relaxed, as per the government norms.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘click here to apply for CRP RRB X’

Step 3: Click on online application link for the post you wish to apply for (officer scale I, II, III, or multipurpose)

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’ at the top of the page

Step 5: Login using credentials and verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Pay fee and submit

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Fee

An application fee of Rs 850 will be applicable. For candidates belonging to SC, ST or PwBD categories the fee is relaxed to Rs 175.

