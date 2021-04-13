IBPS RRB PO-IX Allotment List 2020 Released

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has published the provisional allotment list for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Officer Scale-I 2020 on its official website ibps.in. The IBPS RRB PO allotment list 2020 contains marks, registration number, and the name of allotted banks. Aspirants who sat for the IBPS RRB recruitment process 2020 have been shortlisted for provisional allotment on the basis of merit-cum-preference as well as a number of vacancies available in RRBs.

Step 1: Go to the search bar of any internet browser and type ibps.in

Step 2: The link to check the IPBS RRB-IX provisional allotment list is flashing on the homepage. Click on that

Step 3:A new window will open where you have to click on the link for IBPS RRB -IX Officer Scale -I provisional allotment list

Step 4:On the next page, select your state from the drop-down menu and search for your roll number

The offer of appointment, joining process and other details will be sharedby the allotted participating banks in due course of time. “Offer of appointment is solely the decision of the participating banks and shall be final and binding. IBPS has no role here,"reads the official statement. The aspirants called for appointment by the respective banks will have to produce original as well as copies of required documents at the time of joining.

— A copy of the CRP RRB PO-IX application form

— Age proof or Class 10 certificate

— Photo Id Proof

— Mark-sheets & certificates of Graduation or equivalent qualification

— Caste Certificate issued by the concerned authority

— Income and Asset Certificate

— Disability certificate, if applicable

