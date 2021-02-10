IBPS RRB PO Main Scorecard 2020 Released at ibps.in; How to Download

IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Score Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for RRB Officer Scale 1 Online Main Exam 2020 today, February 10, 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their scorecards by logging in using their user ID and password at www.ibps.in. Under this recruitment, a total of 3,800 vacancies are to be filled in regional rural banks across the country

How To Check The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main Exam Score Card 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads,‘Click here to View Your Step Scores of Online Main Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I’

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: In the space provided, key in your credentials and click on the ‘login’ button

Step 5: Upon successful login, the IBPS RRB PO Main scorecard 2020will be displayed on the computer screen

Step 6: Download the IBPS RRB PO Main scorecard and take its print out for future reference.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Main examination was held on January 30, 2021 and the results were recently announced on February 8. The preliminary examination for the post was conducted in September 2020. The process of online application began on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2020.