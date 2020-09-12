IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020: Check Analysis, Expected Cut-offs for September 12 Exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection conducted the IBPS RRB PO 2020 exam on September 12. Another exam will take place on Sunday, September 13. The exam was conducted in two shifts: the first shift began at 8:30 am and concluded at 9:20 am, while the second shift took place in the afternoon today.

As both the shifts for Day 1 have been completed, you can now check the expected cut-offs and the complete exam analysis.

The exam was divided into quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections. The quantitative aptitude section had 10 questions from Data Interpretation, 10 from Arithmetic, 5 from Number Series, 5 from Quadratic Equation, 5 from Q1, Q2 and another 5 from Data Sufficiency.

Meanwhile, the reasoning ability part had 25 questions from Puzzles and seating arrangement, 5 from Coding-Decoding, 5 from Inequality, 2 from Alphabet series and another three from Directions.

The candidates were given 45 minutes to attempt 80 questions. Students were also provided two rough sheets before the examination so as to avoid touching in the examination hall. No syllogism questions were part of the reasoning questions this time. The question paper was also bilingual this time.

Overall, this year’s paper was difficult as compared to last year's. The exam paper can be placed between moderate to difficult level this time.

In the year 2019, the state-wise cut-offs for IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 were between 40-65 marks. This year, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2020 is expected to be around 35-60. Any candidate attempting less than 35 questions will not qualify for the Mains.

For students who are going to appear for the IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam on September 13, admit cards can be downloaded from the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.